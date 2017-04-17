New Music: Rich Homie Quan – Lord Forgive Me / Word Of Mouth / Back End

Rich Homie Quan released his new album Back To The Basics a few days ago. He decides to premiere 3 new videos for his tracks “Lord Forgive Me,” “Word Of Mouth,” and “Back End”. Directed by Marc Diamond.

