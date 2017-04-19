New Music: Prince – Deliverance

April 21st will be one year since the untimely death of Prince, and on that day his music vaults will be opened and all of his fans will be able to hear a new EP featuring songs he recorded between 2006 and 2008. Here is the first leak titled “Deliverance”, which is the titled track.

