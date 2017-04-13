New Music: Post Malone – Candy Paint

By Cyclone -
0
6

Post Malone will be following up his debut album his Stoney with a new project titled Beerbongs & Bentleys. Here is a new record from him titled “Candy Paint”, which will be featured on the The Fate Of The Furious soundtrack.

Next page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY