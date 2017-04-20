New Music: Organized Noize ft. 2 Chainz & Joi – Kush

By Cyclone -
0
4


Legendary Atlanta production team Organized Noize will be releasing a new EP on May 5th. They delivered their 4/20 inspired single “Kush” featuring 2 Chainz and Dungeon Family affiliate Joi. The upcoming EP will feature new music from Big Boi, Cee-Lo Green, Sleepy Brown, Scar and more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY