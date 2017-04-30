New Music: MC Eiht ft. WC & DJ Premier – Represent Like This

Compton legend MC Eiht will be releasing his new album Which Way Iz West, which is executive produced by DJ Premier on June 9th. Here is the lead single “Represent Like This” featuring WC. The album will also feature appearances from B-Real, Xzibit, Kurupt, Lady Of Rage, The Outlawz, Compton’s Most Wanted and Bumpy Knuckles.

