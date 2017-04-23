Music Video: Machine Gun Kelly Ft. Hailee Steinfeld – At My Best

Machine Gun Kelly follows up his Camila Cabello-assisted single “Bad Things” with his new record “At My Best” featuring Hailee Steinfeld. MGK‘s new album is set drop later this year.

***Updated with the official video.***

