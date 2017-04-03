New Music: Joey Badass Ft. J. Cole – Legendary

Joey Badass is set to release his new album ‘ALL AMERIKKKAN BADASS‘ on April 7th. He decides to drop his highly anticipated collab with J. Cole titled “Legendary”. You can pre-order ‘ALL AMERIKKKAN BADASS‘ now on iTunes.
