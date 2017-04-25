New Music: Jahlil Beats & CRMC ft. Dave East – OPPS

By Cyclone -
0
10


Philly’s CRMC links up with Dave East for their new collab titled “OPPS”. Off of their new mixtape, Fr33 Spirits with Jahlil Beats. You can listen to the full project below.


RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY