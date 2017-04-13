New Music: Fresh Ft. 50 Cent & 2 Chainz – Petty

Short Dawg aka Fresh returns with his new single “Petty” featuring 50 Cent and 2 Chainz. He had this to say about the record.

“This song was inspired by necessary pettiness, When you gotta show ’em just because you don’t do something doesn’t mean you can’t… and my ex.”

