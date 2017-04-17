New Music: Flatbush Zombies Ft. Snoop Dogg – Still Palm Trees G-Mix

By Cyclone -
0
4


To celebrate the upcoming 4/20 holiday, Flatbush Zombies decide to remix their popular 2013 cut “Palm Trees” and call on the Dogg Father Snoop Dogg for the updated version “Still Palm Trees”.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY