New Music: Desiigner – Holy Ghost (CDQ) / Up / Thank God I Got It

G.O.O.D. Music‘s Desiigner is back with 3 new records “Up”, “Holy Ghost (CDQ)” and “Thank God I Got It”. You can pick them all up now on iTunes.
“Holy Ghost”

“Thank God I Got It”

“Up”

