New Music: DANGERDOOM Ft. Black Thought & Vinny Price – Mad Nice

By Cyclone -
0
6


Danger Mouse and MF Doom give fans a treat by dropping a previously unreleased track titled “Mad Nice” featuring The RootsBlack Thought and Vinny Price. Their original collab album will be reissued with additional songs next month via Metalface Records.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY