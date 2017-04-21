New Music: D.R.A.M ft. A$AP Rocky & Juicy J – Gilligan

A$AP Rocky premiered a new record at at Coachella, which turned out to be D.R.A.M’s new single titled “Gilligan”. Here is the CDQ version, which also features Juicy J.


