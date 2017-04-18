New Music: Currensy – Skateboard P / I Think She Like Me Freestyles

Currensy is preparing to drop a new mixtape titled The Fo 20 Massacre on April 20th. For his latest freestyles he hops on MadeinTYO’s buzzing record “Skateboard P” and Rick Ross‘ new single “I Think She Like Me”. Also keep your eye open for his new project The Motion Picture Soundtrack, which is coming soon.

