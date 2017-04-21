New Music: Bruno Mars ft. Gucci Mane – That’s What I Like (Remix)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Posts
Rosa Acosta’s Sexiest Instagram pics
Check out the sexiest Instagram pics from fitness guru & Love & Hip Hop Hollywood cast member Rosa Acosta. Hit next page to see the...
Music Video: Chris Brown Ft. Gucci Mane & Usher – Party
Chris Brown gets an assist from Atliens Gucci Mane and Usher for the official video to his new single “Party”, His new album 'Heartbreak...
Nicki Minaj Celebrates 34th Birthday In Turks & Caicos With Meek Mill
Nicki Minaj recently celebrated her 34th birthday in Turks & Caicos alongside her boyfriend Meek Mill. They both took to their IG accounts to...
New Music: Sevyn Streeter – Before I Do
Sevyn Streeter will be blessing her fans with her new album 'Girl Disrupted' on January 27th. Here is her latest single “Before I Do”....
Bernice Burgos’ Sexiest Instagram Pics
Check out sexiest IG pics from Chocolate bombshell Bernice Burgos. Hit next page to view all the pics. A photo posted by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos)...
Kisha Jackson – ‘Call Me Ms. Jackson’ Spread
Check out Kisha Jackson's new spread "Call Me Ms. Jackson". Shot by Jose Guerra. To see more exclusives sign up at Dynasty Series today. Hit next...
Mia Khalifa’s Sexiest Instagram Pics
For the latest in eye candy, check out Mia Khalifa's sexiest Instagram pics. Hit next page to see all of the pics.