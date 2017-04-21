New Music: Bruno Mars ft. Gucci Mane – That’s What I Like (Remix)

Bruno Mars calls on Gucci Mane for the new remix for his single “That’s What I Like“. He also released one with OVO‘s PARTYNEXTDOOR. His new album 24k Magic is available now.


