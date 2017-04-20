New Music: Big Boi – Kill Jill (Ft. Killer Mike & Jeezy) / Mic Jack (Ft. Adam Levine)

Big Boi returns with 2 new singles from his upcoming new album Boomiverse. The first is “Kill Jill” featuring Killer Mike and Jeezy, and the second is “Mic Jack” with Adam Levine of Maroon 5. Boomiverse is on the way.

