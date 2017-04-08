Music Video: Tracy T Ft. Dej Loaf – Shinin’ Like My Rollie

By Cyclone -
0
4


Tracy T premieres the official video for his single “Shinin’ Like My Rollie” featuring DeJ Loaf. Directed by iNightLyfe. Off of his project Millionaire Nightmares, which you can pick it up now on iTunes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY