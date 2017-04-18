Music Video: T.Y. – They Know

Jet Life spitta & B.G.‘s son, T.Y. follows up his visuals for “On My Feet” with the official video for his record “They Know”. Off of his mixtape Son Of A Gangsta 3. Directed by DopeMediaAriel and DexStr8Dope.

