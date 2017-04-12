Music Video: Major Lazer Ft. PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj – Run Up

Major Lazer premiered the official video for their new single “Run Up” featuring PARTYNEXTDOOR and Nicki Minaj after dropping the audio earlier this year. You can pick it up now on iTunes. Major Lazer’s new album Music Is The Weapon drops later this year.

