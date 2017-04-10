Music Video: Ludacris Ft. Ty Dolla Sign – Vitamin D

Ludacris linked with Ty Dolla Sign for the official video to their collab “Vitamin D”. Directed by Eif Rivera. You can pick it up now on iTunes. Also check out the interview with Luda and Tyrese on The Breakfast Club for their new movie The Fate Of The Furious.

