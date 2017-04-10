Ludacris linked with Ty Dolla Sign for the official video to their collab “Vitamin D”. Directed by Eif Rivera. You can pick it up now on iTunes. Also check out the interview with Luda and Tyrese on The Breakfast Club for their new movie The Fate Of The Furious.
Home Latest News Interviews Music Video: Ludacris Ft. Ty Dolla Sign – Vitamin D
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Posts
Kbeauty23 – Super Thick Spread
Check out the new spread from Kbeauty23. Shot by Studio Marz. Hit next page to see the full spread.
Vegas Noriega – Introducing Spread
Check out the new spread from Vegas Noriega. Shot by Alcole Studios. Hit next page to see the full spread.
Bernice Burgos’ Sexiest Instagram Pics
Check out sexiest IG pics from Chocolate bombshell Bernice Burgos. Hit next page to view all the pics. A photo posted by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos)...
Nilla Chanice – All The Way Live Spread
Check out Nilla Chanice All The Way Live spread. Shot by J. Alex Photography,
Kisha Jackson – ‘Call Me Ms. Jackson’ Spread
Check out Kisha Jackson's new spread "Call Me Ms. Jackson". Shot by Jose Guerra. To see more exclusives sign up at Dynasty Series today. Hit next...
Mia Khalifa’s Sexiest Instagram Pics
For the latest in eye candy, check out Mia Khalifa's sexiest Instagram pics. Hit next page to see all of the pics.
Mz Blk Brazilian – Introducing Spread
Check out the introduction spread for Mz Blk Brazilian. Shot by Derrick Blakely. Hit next page to see the full spread