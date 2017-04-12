Music Video: Lil Dicky – Pillow Talking

By Cyclone -
0
2

Lil Dicky returns with his new visual “Pillow Talking”. Following his cheapest video with “Save Dat Money”, this is the 49th priciest music video of all time. Directed by Tony Yacenda. Featuring a cameo by legendary comedian John C. Reilly and animation done by the same team that worked on Jurassic Park.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY