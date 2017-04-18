Music Video: Kendrick Lamar – DNA.

TDE‘s Kendrick Lamar keeps the wave of his new album DAMN flowing with the official video for his record “DNA.”. Directed by Nabil and The Little Homies. Featuring cameos by Don Cheadle, ScHoolboy Q, and more. You can pick up DAMN. now on iTunes.

