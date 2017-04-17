Music Video: Juelz Santana Ft. French Montana & Cam’Ron – Dip’d In Coke

By Cyclone -
0
6


Juelz Santana calls on French Montana and Cam’ron to shoot the official video for their collab “Dip’d In Coke”. Directed by Kid Art. Juelz Santana’s new mixytape The Get Back is on the way.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY