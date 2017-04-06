Mixtape: Jefe – Shy Glizzy Greastest Hits

Top Posts
Rosa Acosta’s Sexiest Instagram pics
Check out the sexiest Instagram pics from fitness guru & Love & Hip Hop Hollywood cast member Rosa Acosta. Hit next page to see the...
Tatiana King – Queen Takes King Spread
Check out the new spread from Tatiana King titled 'Queen Takes King'. Shot by Photo B. Hit next page to see the full spread.
Jae Larue X Kylee Mone X Margarita Larue – Exclusive Vacation Series Spread
Check out Jae Larue, Kylee Mone & Margarita Larue in the new Exclusive Vacation Series spread. Shot by J. Alex Photos. Hit next page to...
Strawberry SiSi – 100k At Home Spread
Join Strawberry SiSi as she celebrates reaching 100k followers on Instagram with an in home spread. I threw in a few bonus pics for...
Bernice Burgos’ Sexiest Instagram Pics
Check out sexiest IG pics from Chocolate bombshell Bernice Burgos. Hit next page to view all the pics. A photo posted by www.bold-beautiful.com (@realberniceburgos)...
Amber Alexxa – Valentine’s Day
Check out Amber Alexxa's new Valentine’s Day spread. Shot by Jose Guerra.
Kisha Jackson – ‘Call Me Ms. Jackson’ Spread
Check out Kisha Jackson's new spread "Call Me Ms. Jackson". Shot by Jose Guerra. To see more exclusives sign up at Dynasty Series today. Hit next...