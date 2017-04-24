Kendrick Lamar ‘DAMN.’ Tour Dates Revealed

After the success of his new album DAMN., which knocked Drake off the first week leaderboard moving over 600,000 units first week, Kung Fu Kenny will be hitting the road on his DAMN. tour. He will bring along Travi$ Scott & D.R.A.M.. The tour will kick off on July 12th in Phoenix, AZ. The rest of the dates and cities are as follows.

