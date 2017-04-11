Kendrick Lamar ‘DAMN.’ Album Artwork & Tracklist Revealed

Kendrick Lamar will be releasing his new album DAMN. on April 14th. He decides to reveal the official artwork and tracklist. Featuring 14 new songs andf guest appearances by U2 and Rihanna. You can pre-order DAMN. now on iTunes and pick it up April 14th.

