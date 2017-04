YFN Lucci gives fans his new EP ‘Long Live Nut‘. Dedicated to Lucci’s late friend and mentor, Nut, who passed away in 2015. Featuring nine new songs and guest appearances by Rick Ross, Dreezy, Lil Durk, PnB Rock, Boosie Badazz, and more. Stream it in its entirety and pick it up now on iTunes. Also check out his new video with PNB Rock “Everyday We Lit”.