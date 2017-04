DJ Khaled’s new album ‘Grateful‘ is on the way. To promote, he and his son Asahd appear on the cover of the latest issue of XXL Magazine. Set to hit newsstands April 25th, the issue’s cover story features Khaled on fatherhood, family, bringing your loved ones into the music business, and much more. Khaled and Drake recently teased a new collab via Instagram. Watch the clips below

#LikeFatherLikeSon @djkhaled and his son @asahdkhaled cover XXL Spring 2017 Link in bio for more. A post shared by XXL (@xxl) on Apr 12, 2017 at 12:50pm PDT