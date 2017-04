Atlanta’s B.o.B decided to reveal the artwork & release date for his upcoming album ‘Ether‘, which drops May 12th. This project will be released independently. Also check out his new video “4 Lit” featuring T.I. and Ty Dolla Sign.

ETHER (album) • May 12th 2017 A post shared by B.o.B (@bob) on Apr 5, 2017 at 9:40am PDT