Audio: Joe Budden – The Joe Budden Podcast: Episode 103 “DAMN, Are We Selling Out?”

By Cyclone -
0
12


In this episode:

As you can probably see, we’ve finally named the podcast, but don’t worry we still will be delivering you a free weekly podcast! On today’s episode we discuss the podcast selling out, Kendrick Lamar’s album and where he stands in hip hop, the Cleveland shooter, 13 Reasons Why, Melo, and more!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY