Album Stream: Troy Ave – NuPac

After a minor delay, Troy Ave delivers his latest project, NuPac, the second installment of his Dope Boy Troy series. Featuring production by Trilogy, Yankee, Rubi Rosa, and more. Stream the project below.



Troy Ave – Press Spray (Joe Budden Diss)

