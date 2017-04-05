Album Stream: Killa Kyleon – Lorraine Motel

By Cyclone
Killa Kyleon pay respect to the late Dr. Martin Luther King Jr with the release of his new album Larraine Motel on the anniversary of his assassination. Featuring guest appearances / production by Scotty ATL, Cory Mo, Lil Brent, C Vaughn Beats, Jack Freeman, and more. You can pick it up now on iTunes.

