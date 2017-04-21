Album Stream: J.Dilla – Motor City

Here is the new posthumous project from J. Dilla titled Motor City. Featuring 19 rare & unreleased instrumentals and an alternate mix of the entire tape by J.Rocc. Dilla’s mother, Ma Dukes Yancey, selected these beats personally. You can stream it in its entirety below and cop the physical package from here, which include exclusive J. Dilla merch.

