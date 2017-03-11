Video: Trey Songz – Tremaine The Playboy (Episode 4)

Trey Songz returns with the fourth installment of his VH1 series ‘Tremaine The Playboy‘. In this episode, Trigga and one of the contestants find themselves in the throws of lust despite their consciences’ better judgment. Also includes the video for his song “She Lovin It”. Off of his upcoming album ‘Tremaine The Album‘, which you can pre-order now on iTunes.
