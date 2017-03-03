Video: Trey Songz – Tremaine The Playboy (Episode 3)

By Cyclone -
0
11


Trey Songz delivers episode 3 of his VH1 series Tremaine The Playboy. In this episode Trey gives out roses to ladies he choses and premieres the official video for his record “Song Goes Off”. You can pre-order Tremaine The Album now on iTunes.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY