Trey Songz follows the release of his new album ‘Tremaine The Album‘ with a press run to promote the project. he hits up The Breakfast Club to chop it up about the process of his album, photo shoots, dating , working with VH1 on Tremaine The Playboy, being pulled into Nicki Minaj’s beef with Remy Ma, working with Drake, and more. Also check out his interview with Hot 97‘s Nessa Nitty.