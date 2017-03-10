Video: Roc Marciano Hits The Smokebox W/ B-Real

Roc Marciano sits down with B-Real to chop it up in The Smokebox. He talked about his longevity in the game, wanting to show growth on his new album, giving away some of his best beats, upcoming joint effort with DJ Muggs, and more. His new album Rosebudd’s Revenge is available now on iTunes.

