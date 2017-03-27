Video: Rick Ross Talks ‘Rather You Than Me’ Nicki Minaj Vs. Remy Ma & More On Sirius XM



Rick Ross just released his new ‘Rather You Than Me‘ he hits up Sirius XM Hip Hop Nation to chop it up with Torae about the meaning of ‘Rather You Than Me‘, the recording process, difference in the process between creating mixtapes and albums, Epic Records, MMG roster, thoughts on Nicki Minaj Vs. Remy Ma, upcoming film with Gucci Mane, and more. His new album ‘Port Of Miami 2: Born To Kill‘ is coming soon.