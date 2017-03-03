Video: Remy Ma Says Nicki Minaj Tried To Black Ball Her Before She Dropped “ShETHER”

By Cyclone -
Remy Ma & Fat Joe hit up The Wendy Williams Show to promote their new album Plata O Plomo, discuss Remy‘s Nicki Minaj diss “ShETHER”, where the beef started and more. They also hit the stage with Sevyn Streeter to perform their new single “Money Showers”.

