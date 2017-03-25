Video: Post Malone, Quavo & Metro Boomin – Congratulations (Live On Late Night With Seth Meyers)

Post Malone, Quavo, and Metro Boomin hit the stage of Late Night With Seth Meyers to perform their platinum single “Congratulations”. Post Malone’s debut album Stoney is available now.

