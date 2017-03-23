Video: Nardwuar VS. Zane Lowe

Nardwuar drops his next SXSW interview. This time he interviews world renowned Beats 1 Radio personality Zane Lowe. They chopped it up about Grandmaster Flash’s music changing his life, getting into hip hop through Video Dispatch, his music career, relationship with Dr. Dre, history of New Zealand rap, his big break at MTV, and more.

