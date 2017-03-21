Video: Nardwuar Vs. Ugly God

Nardwuar continues his SXSW interviews. This time chopping it up with Indiana up & comer Ugly God. He talks about playing basketball in high school, recycling, “Beat My Meat” dancers, producing, sampling Doris Day, changing his name, childhood friends, and more.

