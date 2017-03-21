Video: Nardwuar Vs. Desiigner



Like he does every year, Nardwuar made a trip to SXSW to catch up with all the artists he wanted to interview that didn’t make their way through Canada this year. This of a series of interview is with G.O.O.D. Music‘s Desiigner. He talked about his grandfather Guitar Crusher being an inspiration, sleeping on the floor as a child, ties to Barbados, how “Panda” came together, Jackie Chan, interest in martial arts, working with Kanye West, and more. For some people this may be the first time you’ve heard Desiigner say actual words, so this is definitely a must see.