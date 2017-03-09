Video: Faizon Love Puts The Beats On Airport Valet Over Tip



Comedian Faizon Love was arrested at John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Ohio after he had an altercation with a valet. The incident started with the valet attendant over how much he was being charged. An argument ensued and Faizon ended up putting hands on the valet attendant. The attendant suffered minor injuries and Faizon was arrested for misdemeanor assault. TMZ obtained a clip of the fight and now that we know the attendant wasn’t really hurt is pretty funny footage. Check it out below.