Video: Drake Brings Out Nicki Minaj In Paris

After releasing her ‘3 Pack From Paris‘, Nicki Minaj stayed to partake in Drake’s Boy Meets World tour, which also his Paris. Of course Drake brought his Young Money compadre out to perform a medley of fan favorites, which included “Truffle Butter”, “Moment For Life”, “Only”, and her new record aimed at Remy Ma and Meek Mill titled “No Frauds”.
Nicki Minaj and Drake performing "No Frauds" in Paris! https://t.co/FC55YvfVou pic.twitter.com/cdqlBNigBq
— Minaj Society (@MinajHistory) March 12, 2017
Nicki performing the chorus of No Frauds + Rant in Paris on #BoyMeetsWorldTour pic.twitter.com/9hUiXrKoxm
— ️ (@NickiMemories) March 12, 2017
Nicki Minaj joined Drake on stage in Paris tonight! pic.twitter.com/n7p5dVweEo
— 克里斯 .* (@GraceNvs) March 12, 2017