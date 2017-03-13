Video: Drake Brings Out Nicki Minaj In Paris

By Cyclone -
0
5


After releasing her 3 Pack From Paris, Nicki Minaj stayed to partake in Drake’s Boy Meets World tour, which also his Paris. Of course Drake brought his Young Money compadre out to perform a medley of fan favorites, which included “Truffle Butter”, “Moment For Life”, “Only”, and her new record aimed at Remy Ma and Meek Mill titled “No Frauds”.

She see my sexy ass every time she scroll

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

When you’re smiling just as hard on the inside as u are on the outside. : @grizzleemusic

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on

Next page

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY