Vic Mensa Arrested For Gun Possession In California

According to TMZ, during a trafic stop for running a stop sign while having tinted windows, Chicago rapper Vic Mensa ended up being arrested for gun possession in California. Last week, during the stop and before the police searched the vehicle themselves, Vic quickly admitted he had a weapon in the car. He does have a concealed weapon license but unfortunately the license isn’t valid in California so he was arrested. Vic was later released on $35,000 bail and charged with one count of felony carrying a concealed weapon.

Since he was cooperative, hopefully his lawyers can get this charge taken care of without any jail time. I’ll keep you posted on any further developments.