Trey Songz Announces ‘Tremaine The Tour’

With his new album ‘Tremaine The Album‘ set to hit stores on March 24th, Trey Songz decided to announce his accompanying US tour. The tour kicks off May 3rd in Detroit, Michigan and runs through June 3rd in Los Angeles, California. Check out the restof the tour dates as follows and pre-order his new album ‘Tremaine The Album‘ now on iTunes. Also check ou the official album tracklist.

MAY 03 – DETROIT, MI — ROYAL OAK

MAY 04 – CHICAGO, IL — HOUSE OF BLUES

MAY 05 – SAINT LOUIS, MO — THE PAGEANT

MAY 06 – NASHVILLE, TN — THE MARATHON MUSIC WORKS

MAY 11 – BALTIMORE, MD — RAMS HEAD

MAY 12 – NORFOLK, VA — THE NORVA

MAY 13 – PHILADELPHIA, PA — ELECTRIC FACTORY

MAY 14 – WASHINGTON, DC — WARNER THEATER

MAY 15 – BOSTON, MA – HOUSE OF BLUES

MAY 19 – NEW YORK, NY — PLAYSTATION THEATER

MAY 20 – RICHMOND, VA — CARPENTER CENTER

MAY 21 – ATLANTA, GA — TABERNACLE

MAY 24 – KANSAS CITY, MO — ARVEST BAND THEATER AT MIDLAND

MAY 25 – DALLAS, TX — BOMB FACTORY

MAY 26 – HOUSTON, TX — WAREHOUSE LIVE

MAY 27 – NEW ORLEANS, LA — ORPHEUM THEATER

MAY 28 – MEMPHIS, TN — MINGLEWOOD HALL

JUN. 01 – LAS VEGAS, NV — BROOKLYN BOWL

JUN. 02 – OAKLAND, CA — FOX THEATER

JUN. 03 – LOS ANGELES, CA — THE NOVO