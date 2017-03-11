Talib Kweli & Styles P – The Seven Artwork, Tracklist & Released Date Announced



Talib Kweli and Styles P are teaming up for a new EP titled ‘The Seven‘ on April 14th. Here is the official artwork and tracklist. The EP will feature seven new songs and guest appearances by Sheek Louch, Jadakiss, Rapsody, Common, and more. They also premiered the official video for their single “Last Ones”. You pre-order ‘The Seven‘ now on iTunes.

1. Poets and Gangstas

2. Brown Guys

3. Nine Point Five (feat. Sheek Louch, Jadakiss & NIKO IS)

4. In the Field

5. Teleprompters (feat. Common & Little Vic)

6. Let It Burn (feat. Rapsody & Chris Rivers)

7. Last Ones