Rihanna Covers Paper Magazine

Rihanna covers the March issue of PAPER Magazine. In her spread, which was shot by photographer Sebastian Faena, Ri Ri meshes punk with high fashion in a spunky new luck that’s sure to have her Navy fans running to imitate. Sylist Shannon Stokes, who styled the shoot along with Farren Fucci spoke about Rihanna‘s array of outfits for the shoot.

“We thought it would be interesting to put a superstar like Rih in such an everyday surrounding. And Farren added the ‘future’ angle to give it a twist, so it became a challenge to envision what a girl who worked there might look like”.

The March issue of PAPER hits newsstands March 6th

Hit next page to see the full spread.