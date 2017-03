Rick Ross‘ ninth studio album ‘Rather You Than Me‘ will hit stores on March 17th. Today he decided to reveal the official artwork as he enlist his good friend and legendary homemaker Martha Stewart to do the official reveal..

#RatherYouThanMe , @rickyrozay 9th album will be available March 17th, pre-order will be going live this Friday pic.twitter.com/J9VNrrqzEz — Martha Stewart (@MarthaStewart) March 8, 2017